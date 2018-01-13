93-Year-Old Man Killed in Chula Vista Hit-and-Run Identified

A 93-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run while walking across the street in Chula Vista was identified by authorities Saturday.

Gregorio Noriega-Huerta, who lived nearby, was walking across the street in the area of Third Avenue and Anita Street on Jan. 4 just after 7 p.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

After striking Noriega-Huerta, the driver left the scene.

He was taken to UCSD, diagnosed with a femur fracture, but when he arrived he became sick and then unresponsive. Despite resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Noriega-Huerta suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

At this time the suspect is at large and there is no suspect description.



