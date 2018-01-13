93-Year-Old Man Killed in Chula Vista Hit-and-Run Identified - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

93-Year-Old Man Killed in Chula Vista Hit-and-Run Identified

The suspect has not been caught

By Brie Stimson

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    93-Year-Old Man Killed in Chula Vista Hit-and-Run Identified

    A 93-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run while walking across the street in Chula Vista was identified by authorities Saturday.

    Gregorio Noriega-Huerta, who lived nearby, was walking across the street in the area of Third Avenue and Anita Street on Jan. 4 just after 7 p.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

    After striking Noriega-Huerta, the driver left the scene.

    He was taken to UCSD, diagnosed with a femur fracture, but when he arrived he became sick and then unresponsive. Despite resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced dead.

    Noriega-Huerta suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

    At this time the suspect is at large and there is no suspect description.


    A 93-year-old man killed while walking across the street in Chula Vista was identified by authorities Saturday.

    Gregorio Noriega-Huerta, who lived nearby, was walking across the street in the area of Third Avenue and Anita Street on Jan. 4 just after 7 p.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

    After striking Noriega-Huerta, the driver left the scene.

    He was taken to UCSD, diagnosed with a femur fracture, but when he arrived he became sick and then unresponsive. Despite resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced dead.

    Noriega-Huerta suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

    At this time the suspect is at large and there is no suspect description. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices