91x Scraps Night 1 of Wrex

Night one of 91x's Wrex the Halls (that was to feature Run the Jewels, pictured) has been canceled.

San Diego, have you been naughty? In lieu of a lump of coal, 91x announced Tuesday morning that night one (Friday, Dec. 8) of their holiday festival, Wrex the Halls, has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Dec. 8 show was scheduled to feature performances by Rise Against, Run the Jewels, the Used, the Struts, Highly Suspect, and local rock band Buckfast Superbee. Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase.

It would appear that at least some of you made the ‘nice’ list, however: The alt-rock/pop radio station said the second night (Saturday, Dec. 9) of Wrex the Halls will go forward as planned with Vance Joy, the Lumineers, Dreamcar, the War on Drugs, and Arkells. Buckfast Superbee (fronted by Local 94/9 radio show host Timothy Joseph) will now be opening that show instead.

Additionally, 91x announced a standalone Run the Jewels headlining show at the Observatory North Park on Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 21, at noon PST. Visit this link for more details.