91x Hosts the 1975 for the Holidays - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Motive a Mystery in Dayton Shooting
logo_sd_2x
SoundDiego

Saturdays after SNL
on NBC 7 San Diego
music. community. culture.

91x Hosts the 1975 for the Holidays

The alt-rock radio station gifts San Diego the holiday show of the year at Pechanga Arena

By Dustin Lothspeich

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    Javier Bragado/WireImage
    The 1975 (picture here performing on stage at Madcool Festival on July 13, 2019) headline Pechanga Arena on Dec. 5.

    The holidays just keep arriving earlier and earlier, don’t they? We haven’t even made it to Labor Day yet and we’re already looking forward to winter festivities: On Monday, Aug. 5, 91x announced an epic show with the 1975, Catfish & the Bottlemen, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW) and locals Fashion Jackson at Pechanga Arena on Thursday, Dec. 5.

    General admission tickets go on sale to the public at AXS.com on Monday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. PST. 91x is making a pre-sale available to fan club members beginning Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. Sign up here to get the special pre-sale code.

    While not billed as the radio station’s traditional holiday mini-fest, Wrex the Halls, the all-ages show could’ve easily been designated as such. After all, the 1975 are one of (if not the) biggest alt-rock/pop bands in the entire world. However, according to 91x Program Director Garett Michaels, a festival-style show didn’t make sense for this one.

    “Our listeners have been telling us that they’d like to see the headliners perform a full concert set, rather than the abbreviated sets that are commonplace at festivals,” he said in a press release. “We’ve taken that feedback to heart with the 1975 performing a full concert set. Additionally, we’re excited to present electrifying performances from Catfish and The Bottlemen, iDKHOW and Fashion Jackson. It’s going to be an incredible night of music.”

    PICS: The 1975 at SDSU's Open Air Theatre

    PICS: The 1975 at SDSU's Open Air Theatre
    Tim Fears

    Indeed. The show should also serve as a nice precursor for the 1975's just-announced forthcoming studio album, "Notes on a Conditional Form," due out on Feb. 21, 2020.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices