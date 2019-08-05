91x Hosts the 1975 for the Holidays

The holidays just keep arriving earlier and earlier, don’t they? We haven’t even made it to Labor Day yet and we’re already looking forward to winter festivities: On Monday, Aug. 5, 91x announced an epic show with the 1975, Catfish & the Bottlemen, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW) and locals Fashion Jackson at Pechanga Arena on Thursday, Dec. 5.

General admission tickets go on sale to the public at AXS.com on Monday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. PST. 91x is making a pre-sale available to fan club members beginning Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. Sign up here to get the special pre-sale code.

While not billed as the radio station’s traditional holiday mini-fest, Wrex the Halls, the all-ages show could’ve easily been designated as such. After all, the 1975 are one of (if not the) biggest alt-rock/pop bands in the entire world. However, according to 91x Program Director Garett Michaels, a festival-style show didn’t make sense for this one.

“Our listeners have been telling us that they’d like to see the headliners perform a full concert set, rather than the abbreviated sets that are commonplace at festivals,” he said in a press release. “We’ve taken that feedback to heart with the 1975 performing a full concert set. Additionally, we’re excited to present electrifying performances from Catfish and The Bottlemen, iDKHOW and Fashion Jackson. It’s going to be an incredible night of music.”

Indeed. The show should also serve as a nice precursor for the 1975's just-announced forthcoming studio album, "Notes on a Conditional Form," due out on Feb. 21, 2020.