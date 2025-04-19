911 emergency service disruption in Oceanside and Carlsbad: authorities

A phone service outage affecting some carriers in Southern California may prevent some customers from calling 911, according to local authorities on Saturday.

The City of Carlsbad Police Department announced Verizon informed them of a "fiber line cut" that may disrupt their 911 service. "If your cell phone service is with Verizon Wireless, you may get a busy signal when trying to call 911," they said.

If you're in Carlsbad and need emergency help, they recommend calling their non-emergency line at 442-339-2197.

The Oceanside Police Department also announced their 911 emergency services are being affected. They said if you have an emergency and are not able to reach 911, you may call their non-emergency dispatch number at 760-435-4900.

It is not known when repairs will be completed.