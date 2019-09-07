18th 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Honors Fallen First Responders

Every year around the anniversary of September 11, 2001 more than a thousand civilians and first responders show up to the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego and take the stairs 110 stories to the building's top floor.

The climb keeps alive the memory of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice that day.

Some firefighters showed up and made the climb in full gear. Officers, military members and countless civilians showed up, too. Every person who registered received a badge with the name and picture of a fallen first responder on it.

The keynote speaker at Saturday's 18th anniversary memorial stair climb was New York Fire Department Firefighter Jim Dowdell. He was 17 years old when the towers were struck. His firefighting father was killed that day.

More than 1,300 people showed up for last year's climb.

The money raised for the event goes to San Diego's Firefighter Aid.