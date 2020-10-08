90 Dogs Flown From Louisiana to El Cajon Ahead of Hurricane Delta's Landfall

About 90 dogs were evacuated from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta’s landfall and were flown to San Diego, where they will eventually be available for adoption.

Local animal welfare organizations teamed up to help the pooches as Hurricane Delta zeroes in on the Gulf Coast. The hurricane is expected to make landfall Friday and ahead of the disaster, dozens of dogs safely made their way to sunny San Diego County.

The dogs arrived at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on a Wings of Rescue flight on Thursday.

103 dogs just landed at Gillespie Field on a ⁦@WingsOfRescue⁩ flight for a second chance in San Diego before #HurricaneDelta makes landfall. #InspireCompassion pic.twitter.com/xY7oqdmP3K — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) October 8, 2020

Once the pups are all set, medical and behavioral assessments will be conducted to check on the animals’ health and temperament. After animal specialists deem the dogs cleared from the assessments, the pups will be eligible for adoption.

Sixty dogs will be taken to the San Diego Humane Society, while the rest will be placed at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, Chula Vista Animal Care Facility, Department of Animal Services, and Labrador and Friends.

Last month, more than 100 dogs and cats were flown to San Diego County from Louisiana after Hurricane Laura thrashed through the gulf.

Bringing the animals to the region was made in part by Wings of Rescue, Greater Good Charities, iheartdogs.com and the Humane Society of the United States.