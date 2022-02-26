SDPD

9-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car in Tierrasanta: SDPD

A 33-year-old woman was driving when the boy ran out from between two parked cars in front of her, police said

By City News Service

A 9-year-old boy suffered serious leg injuries Saturday when he ran into a San Diego street and was hit by a car in Tierrasanta, San Diego police said.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of Patriot Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a silver Hyundai Elantra westbound on Patriot when the boy ran out from between two parked vehicles in front of her, Heims said.

Paramedics took the boy to a hospital for treatment, he said.


