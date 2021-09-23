9-Vehicle Pile-Up Triggers SigAlert on I-8 in La Mesa

A SigAlert was issued Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle collision flipped one vehicle and left one person injured on Interstate 8 in La Mesa.

One person suffered unknown injuries after a nine-vehicle pile-up that closed the first and second lanes of westbound I-8 near Lake Murray Boulevard around 7:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency's traffic reporting system reflects a three-to-four-vehicle accident that caused several more cars to pile up, flipping one on its side.

No other information was released, including the cause of the accident and confirmation of injuries.