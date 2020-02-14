house fire

9 People Forced Out of Webster Home Due to Overnight Blaze

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Nicole Gomez

Firefighters respond to the scene of a house fire on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in San Diego's Webster neighborhood.
Nine people are displaced following a destructive house fire that charred a garage overnight in Webster.

The blaze was reported just after midnight at a home on the 1400 block of Webster Street. There, nearly three dozen firefighters and four engines responded to the early morning inferno.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in about half an hour and the home’s nine residents were able to escape from the burning building safely. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were forced out of the home.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze. The cause of the fire, as well as the cost of the damage done, is under investigation.

