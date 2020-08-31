OCEANSIDE

9 Hurt, Including 2 Children, in Crash on SR-76 in Oceanside

In total, six ambulances transported eight victims -- six adults and two children -- to hospitals for treatment

By City News Service

Nine people were injured, including two children, in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Oceanside, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on SR-76 at Douglas Drive, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene and found a sedan and a pickup, both with significant front-end damage, Specht said. One person in each vehicle was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters.

In total, six ambulances transported eight victims -- six adults and two children -- to hospitals for treatment, he said.

The victims' ages and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

A short time later, a 911 caller reported seeing an injured man in a 7-Eleven parking lot near the intersection of state Route 76 and Douglas Drive, Oceanside police Sgt. Lonny Harper said.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for evaluation of a complaint of pain and investigators determined he had walked away from the crash scene, Harper said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

