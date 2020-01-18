Thousands of people gathered for the 8th Annual San Diego Walk for Life at Balboa Park.

The event brings together the county’s pro-life community. The event drew around 4,000 people last year, organizers said.

“Life from the womb to tomb is valuable and dignified and that’s what we're out here trying to profess,” said one attendee.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. and ended with a half-mile walk that lasted about 40 minutes.

San Diego Walk for Life speakers included Bishop Robert W. McElroy, Auxiliary Bishop John P. Dolan, and Pastor Mike Van Meter from Foothills Christian Church in El Cajon, as well as a former abortion clinic nurse who now directs a pro-life pregnancy resource center and a birth mother who placed her child for adoption.

The event featured bilingual speakers and more than 50 booths promoting a variety of services to support pregnant women, families, special needs individuals and their families.

Learn a little more about the San Diego Walk for Life 2020! Posted by San Diego Walk For Life on Thursday, January 2, 2020

For more information, visit www.SanDiegoWalkForLife.org