The 8th Annual Mariachi Festival & Competition is being hosted by The National City Chamber of Commerce and The Unified Port of San Diego. National City Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Mariachi Festival is a community-friendly event providing entertainment for families to come together and celebrate San Diego’s Mexican heritage through mariachi music, traditional ballet folkloric dancing, and a celebration of arts, culture, and culinary delights.

The event will highlight Mariachi Groups from all over the United States and Mexico. Student groups will compete for the opportunity to win cash prizes in both the High School and Middle School divisions. The Festival & Competition will take place at Bayside Park, Chula Vista from 11 AM-7 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

In addition to offering live entertainment, the festival will have a family area with many attractions. The festival provides entertainment for families to come together and celebrate San Diego’s heritage through Mariachi music and traditional Ballet Folklorico dancing.

VISION

The Mariachi program supports today’s youth in their artistic, individual, and educational endeavors, in an effort to strengthen their abilities to grow as positive and constructive leaders for future generations.

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Enjoy the festival with your family. The event features an active Family Arena including live entertainment on the kid’s stage, Attractions including Face Painting, caricatures, along with arts and crafts for the whole family. Adults 21 years and older can enjoy the festival view from the beverage garden top deck.

FOOD BOOTHS

Come and enjoy delicious food from Mexican street tacos to sushi burritos and so much more, 10 different food vendors to choose from.

MAIN STAGE

The main stage will showcase a variety of mariachi groups from the United States and Mexico. Where you can enjoy the sounds from world-renowned groups to award-winning student groups.

Contact National City Chamber of Commerce

(619) 477-9339