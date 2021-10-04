83-Year-Old Man Dies in El Cajon Crash

An 83-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in El Cajon.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Graves Avenue, according to El Cajon Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, a sedan driven by an 86-year-old woman westbound on Broadway and turned south on Graves, Larson said. The male victim was a passenger in the car. As it headed south through the intersection, a white pickup slammed into the sedan's passenger side.

The elderly man and a woman were taken to a hospital for treatment, Larson said. The woman suffered minor injuries and the man suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured, Larson said.

It does not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.