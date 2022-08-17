81-Year-Old Woman Dies Day After Her Husband Was Killed by Escondido House Fire

A woman has died a day after her husband after the elderly couple was pulled from their burning home in Escondido, a relative of the victims told NBC 7 on Wednesday.

Neighbors along the 400 block of W. 11th Avenue heard cries for help from a burning home Tuesday around 5 p.m., witnesses said. Crews from the Escondido Fire Department (EFD) worked quickly to battle the blaze as they pulled the married couple from the home.

The victims, who family members identified as 87-year-old Roberto Ruiz and 81-year-old Jean Ruiz, were rushed to an area hospital with severe burns and injuries from smoke inhalation. EFD spokesperson Jeff Murdock said the man died of his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Relatives said Jean was hospitalized in critical condition and she, too, succumbed to her injuries.

The Ruiz's were an active couple at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, according to relatives and neighbors.

NBC 7's Dave Summers shares what we know as of 6:30 p.m.

"They attend a lot. They’re really religious and they’ve helped our church," said Lluvia Espinoza, who was selling ice cream with her mother near the home when the fire broke out.

Espinoza was the second person to call 911 to alert authorities of the fire. The couple's neighbor, Joaben Linares, was first to report the emergency after hearing the victims' pleas for safety.

"It was a woman’s voice clear as day," Linares said. "I didn’t hear anything other than 'Please help me.'"

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tuesday's deadly blaze was followed by another house fire in Escondido on Wednesday morning. That fire occurred on the 1900 block of Firestone Drive. No injuries were reported in that fire.