80+ flights delayed at San Diego Airport after weather prompts ground-stop order

The winds will be felt all the way through Thursday, according to NBC 7's Angelica Campos.

By Eric S. Page

Wind and a low cloud ceiling prompted the FAA to order a ground stop on Monday at San Diego International Airport.

At least 80 aircraft were delayed, according to the airport's Flight Status page, including flights operated by Alaska, Air Canada, Southwest, Delta and other airlines.

All flights departing for all destinations in the contiguous U.S. have been delayed.

A low-pressure system to the north brought the first of a series of storms expected this week. San Diego's weather will remain unsettled, and cool with below normal temperatures. The winds will be a factor all the way through Thursday, according to NBC 7's Angelica Campos.

A wind advisory is in effect for the deserts and mountain slopes through 2 a.m. on Wednesday due to strong westerly wind gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest and most widespread winds of the week will be on Tuesday, where even the coastal and valley communities will be breezy, with wind gusts between 15-30 mph.

