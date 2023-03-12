8 Dead After Panga Boat Capsizes at Black's Beach: SDFD

Eight people are dead after a panga boat capsized at Black's Beach Saturday night, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

At about 11:30 p.m. SDFD Lifeguards received a 911 call from a person reporting she was on a panga boat with eight people that made it to shore at Black's Beach and that another panga boat with eight to 10 people had capsized and people were in the water, SDFD said.

Lifeguards at first could not access the beach because of the high tide but continued north to find lifeless bodies and two overturned panga boats near Black Gold Road.

Additional lifeguards and firefighters arrived along with Customs and Border Protection and medics to help the victims.

Lifeguards at the scene found seven bodies deceased and while pulling victims from knee-deep water, CBP officers found an eight-person deceased.

Several lifejackets and fuel barrels were also found, SDFD said. All victims were turned over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Several agencies have responded to the scene including San Diego Police, CBP, US Coast Guard, State Lifeguards and UC San Diego Police.

Amber Frias/ NBC 7 Investigators at the scene where a panga boat capsized in Black's Beach, La Jolla on March 12, 2023.

SDFD said they continue to search for others Sunday morning. SDFD has not yet confirmed the total number of people that were on board the two boats.

Black's Beach is a secluded section of beach beneath bluffs in Torrey Pines on the Pacific Ocean in La Jolla, San Diego.

A press conference is expected later Sunday morning.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.