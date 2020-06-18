8 Community Outbreaks ‘Trigger' San Diego County to Re-Evaluate Reopening Plan

In the last seven days, San Diego County has seen eight outbreaks of COVID-19 in community settings, a metric that has prompted health officials to re-evaluate its reopening plan.

The eight outbreaks occurred between June 11 and June 17 at two restaurants, three businesses, a campground, a social club and a private residence where gatherings may have occurred, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

Any number of outbreaks seven or larger in a seven-day period forces Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten to look more closely at the existing health order to make modifications, if necessary.

Three of the eight outbreaks would drop off the tally on Friday but it still forced officials to take action, Fletcher said.

"One individual day can't make a trend but one individual day can hit a trigger," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

In response, the county would reconsider its phased reopening plan.

The county will not halt any previously announced reopenings -- including those of nail salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care facilities scheduled to occur as soon as this Friday -- but all future reopenings will be halted even if approved by the state, Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the county will also step up enforcement for certain entities that refuse to comply with the current Public Health Order, which requires that face mask be worn within businesses and the majority of the time within restaurants as well as any time physical distancing can not be ensured outdoors.

"We continue to implore the public to please adhere to the Public Health Orders. Please do not have gatherings at your house. We have a number of outbreaks of private residences of individuals who decided to have house parties,” Fletcher said.

He added none of the outbreaks appeared to be linked to one another.

Wooten said the best ways to prevent community outbreaks are with facial coverings, hand washing, cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, social distancing and temperature checks.

Community outbreaks are one of 13 metrics being monitored by the county to track the disease's spread among residents as health orders are scaled back to allow for a slow reopening. Others include a rise in the case count, increasing hospitalizations and a decreasing personal protective equipment supply. Track where the county stands at the Triggers Dashboard.

San Diego County has seen 39 outbreaks in community settings since the coronavirus outbreak hit San Diego County in mid-February, 16 of which are still active.

Community outbreaks are defined as any outbreak of three or more cases in a setting that is not a congregant living or senior living facility. Those have included medical service offices, manufacturing facilities, restaurants, places of worship, private residences, businesses and grocery stores.

San Diego County's community outbreaks have accounted for 417 of nearly 10,000 cases and for 6 of 327 deaths.