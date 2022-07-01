$8.1M Settlement Reached in Lawsuit Over Death of Fleeing Detainee in San Diego

The family of Nicholas Bils, a detainee who was shot by a San Diego County sheriff's deputy while fleeing outside the downtown San Diego jail in 2020, was awarded a total settlement of about $8.1 million on June 20, according to court documents.

$5.1 million was allocated toward Bils' mother and $1 million was awarded to each of his three brothers, court documents stated.

Aaron Russell was in court for his sentencing regarding killing Nicholas Bils, 36, who had been shot multiple times in the back while running from authorities unarmed on May 1, 2020.

Russell had worked with the sheriff's department for 18 months before resigning shortly after the shooting and was charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in January of 2022.

California state law dictates that officers can exert deadly force only if they believe it is necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious harm to themselves or others.

Bils was being taken to the downtown detention facility when he was able to slip one hand out of his handcuffs and ran from a California State Parks office's vehicle.

Russell was one of three officers at the event but was the only one who drew his firearm, prosecutors noted.