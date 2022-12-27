7th Annual Women of Success Expo: You Can Stop Human Trafficking

Join the 7th Annual Women Of Success Expo as they present, 'You Can Stop Human Trafficking'.

Learn the ugly truth of human trafficking. Hear from organizers who are doing prevention.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 / 2pm-6pm

One SAFE Place - North County Family Justice Center

1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Free Registration / Required / At Door $50 with ID

Emcee: Monica Dean

A National Edward R. Murrow Award-winning anchor/reporter for NBC7 San Diego. Her award-winning documentary “STOLEN” will be featured. Followed by speakers who are leading the way in Resources, Recovery, Resolve.

Keynote by:

Tracy M. Prior - Chief Deputy District Attorney

Marjorie Saylor - Alabaster Jar Project - Event Chair



Host Committee:

Therese Cisneros-Remington; Dr. Rebecca Boyce; Paula Shaw; Maria Templeton; San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones

For more information & Registration click here!