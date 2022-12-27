San Diego

7th Annual Women of Success Expo: You Can Stop Human Trafficking

Held at One SAFE Place on Wednesday, January 11 / 2pm-6pm

Join the 7th Annual Women Of Success Expo as they present, 'You Can Stop Human Trafficking'.

Learn the ugly truth of human trafficking. Hear from organizers who are doing prevention.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 / 2pm-6pm
One SAFE Place - North County Family Justice Center
1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92069
Free Registration / Required / At Door $50 with ID

Emcee: Monica Dean

A National Edward R. Murrow Award-winning anchor/reporter for NBC7 San Diego. Her award-winning documentary “STOLEN” will be featured. Followed by speakers who are leading the way in Resources, Recovery, Resolve.

Keynote by:
Tracy M. Prior - Chief Deputy District Attorney
Marjorie Saylor - Alabaster Jar Project - Event Chair

Host Committee:
Therese Cisneros-Remington; Dr. Rebecca Boyce; Paula Shaw; Maria Templeton; San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones

Free Registration (required) / At Door $50 with ID

For more information & Registration click here!

