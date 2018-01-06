78-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Car in North Park

A 78-year-old woman was hit by a car in the 3200 block of University Avenue while crossing the street in North Park Saturday night, according to San Diego Police.

The two women who were in the car stopped to help the victim, and witnesses, including an off-duty nurse, attempted first aid before police arrived just after 8:30 p.m.

Both the nurse and San Diego Fire-Rescue medics performed CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not jaywalking, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police say the woman lived nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.



