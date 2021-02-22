75-Year-Old Protester Shoved to Ground by Police in Buffalo Files Lawsuit

Martin Gugino, 75, suffered a fractured skull after being shoved during a protest on June 4. A grand jury declined to charge the two officers

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 75-year-old man who was seen being shoved to the ground by Buffalo police and bleeding on the ground during a protest last year is suing the officers and other officials, according to court documents.

Martin Gugino suffered a fractured skull in the June 4 encounter, which was captured on video, NBC News reports.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York seeks economic damages as well as punitive damages "in an amount sufficient to punish them and deter others from similar conduct."

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Petco Park Super Station Reopening Tuesday

Vaccine 29 mins ago

Vaccine Supply Shortage Sparks Question: Is Mixing Vaccines Safe?

A prosecutor filed charges against two Buffalo police officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, but a grand jury earlier this month declined charges, and the case was dismissed.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The entire Emergency Response Team in Buffalo, N.Y., resigned in protest after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned Buffalo police for pushing and injuring an elderly protester, saying, “It's just fundamentally offensive and frightening.” The protester, 75-year-old Martin Gugino, was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening after sustaining a head wound and possible concussion.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us