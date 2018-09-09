73-Year-Old Diver Dies After Using Rebreather - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

73-Year-Old Diver Dies After Using Rebreather

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    73-Year-Old Diver Dies After Using Rebreather
    Getty Images
    File photo

    A 73-year-old scuba diver drowned while diving in Point Loma Saturday morning.

    The diver was found unconscious by a man in a boat off the tide pool area near the sewage treatment plant around 11:30 a.m.

    The diver was recused by Lifeguards via a U.S. Coast Guard vessel to Naval Base Point Loma. A lifeguard performed life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The diver was using a rebreather device, which is inherently more dangerous than open circuit scuba. Rebreathers recirculate oxygen and if the CO2 is not removed it can cause hypercapnia. Symptoms of hypercapnia include confusion drowsiness and loss of consciousness.

    It’s unclear if the rebreather device had anything to do with the drowning.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices