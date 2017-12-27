Police are asking for help in the search for a missing 72-year-old man with dementia, last seen leaving his Ocean Beach home Wednesday afternoon.

James Burks, 72, left his home in the 4000 block of Newport Avenue without a cell phone or money for a walk at about 12:30 p.m., San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. Burks suffers from dementia and has not recently taken any medication.

People close to Burks said he frequently goes on walks and typically returns in 15 minutes. By Wednesday evening, Burks had still not returned. He is known to frequent the Ocean Beach area on foot.

The 72-year-old is 5 foot 10 inches, weighs about 175 pounds, and has a light complexion with hazel eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jacket. Burks may have a photo identification card on him.

Anyone with information on Burks’ whereabouts was asked to contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000.