Mission Valley

71-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck on I-8 in Mission Valley

By City News Service

NBC 7

Authorities Friday sought to determine the events that led to a late-night traffic accident that left a 71-year-old pedestrian dead on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

The San Diego man was walking on the westbound side of the freeway near Mission Center Road for unknown reasons when a Nissan pickup truck hit him shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one other vehicle then struck the man, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

The pedestrian, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

The accident left lanes closed on the interstate in the area for about five hours, Matias said.

