71-year-old El Cajon stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in hospital

A homeless septuagenarian who was stabbed two weekends ago in El Cajon — allegedly by another transient he was giving a ride to in his car — has died, authorities reported Wednesday.

Steven Barron, 71, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Saturday, according to the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD).

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault in the 800 block of Benedict Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 5 encountered a man armed with a knife near the victim, who was suffering from a puncture wound to his torso, ECPD Lt. Will Guerin said.

When the officers approached him, the suspected assailant — later identified as 44-year-old Gregory Daniel Carlomagno, a homeless probationer — allegedly ran off and made a failed attempt to carjack a vehicle. The officers gave chase and took Carlomagno into custody a short distance away, according to police.

Paramedics, meanwhile, took Barron to a nearby trauma center, where he remained until his death.

Investigators have determined that Carlomagno and Barron, who had recently met, were driving to a store on the day of the assault, Guerin said. On the way, Barron's vehicle broke down, and he was trying to get it restarted when Carlomagno allegedly attacked him for undetermined reasons, according to police.

Carlomagno is being held without bail at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa pending trial.