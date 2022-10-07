shooting

70-Year-Old Man Shot 6 Times in Mountain View Drive-By Shooting

By NBC 7 Staff

A 70-year-old man was shot multiple times in the leg in a drive-by shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego Thursday evening.

The man was standing outside a home in the 3600 block of Gilmore Street was shot four times in one leg and twice in the other before a driver in a dark-colored SUV drove away, San Diego police said.

Medics transported the man to a hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.

There was no suspect description available and no other details were released. The shooting remains under investigation.

