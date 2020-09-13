OCEANSIDE

70-Year-Old Driver Killed in Oceanside Following Rollover Crash

Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, authorities said

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 70-year-old woman was killed Friday after her vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a bridge abutment and a Tesla before coming to a stop on its roof in Oceanside.

Authorities said the crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near College Boulevard and State Route 78. Investigators determined the woman was traveling in a 2014 Honda Accord when for reasons still under investigation, the car left the paved portion of the road’s on-ramp. It traveled through vegetation before it crashed through a bridge abutment of SR-78.

The vehicle kept traveling in a westbound direction before landing onto a 2019 Tesla that was headed northbound on College Boulevard. The Honda continued to move and came to a final rest on its roof on College Boulevard, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol performed lifesaving measures on the driver of the Honda, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The Tesla driver, who was identified as a 62-year-old man, and his passenger were unharmed.

Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

The fatal victim’s name was not released pending notification to her family. The investigation is ongoing.

