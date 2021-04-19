7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in Drive-Thru of Chicago McDonald's

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a 7-year-old girl was killed and her father wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon while sitting inside a vehicle at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 4:18 p.m. at the McDonald's located at 3200 West Roosevelt Road, near the intersection of South Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police. Authorities said the girl and a 29-year-old man were inside the car when they were both heard gunshots and felt pain.

The 7-year-old, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Jaslyn Adams, of Oak Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, officials said. Family members identified him as Jaslyn's father.

The McDonald's where the shooting occurred was cordoned off with police tape following the shooting, and detectives appeared to be focusing on a car parked in the drive-thru.

No offenders were in custody Sunday evening, police said.

Community members and the girl's relatives expressed grief and frustration after the shooting.

Jasyln's aunt Tawny McMullen described the 7-year-old as a sweet, talkative girl who was "real loving," adding that she has a daughter nearly the same age.

"My baby is taking it so hard right now, just a real sweet loving baby," she said.

Following the shooting, community activist Andrew Holmes joined several other area leaders outside Stroger Hospital where they called for an end to recent violence.

"Now this family has to grieve, because a coward decided to shoot her and take her life and shoot a father at the same time," Holmes said.

Meanwhile, Jaslyn's aunt offered her own message to the public.

"Please put the guns down, kids are afraid to go out the door because of this violence," she said.