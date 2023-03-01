7 Officers Involved in Crash During Motorcycle Training Ride Near Santa Ysabel; 3 Injured

Seven officers from varying agencies were involved in a crash during a motorcycle training ride through wet weather in Santa Ysabel Wednesday afternoon, injuring three officers and badly damaging at least four motorcycles.

A group of about 20 officers, all with law enforcement agencies outside of San Diego County, were riding on State Route 79 near School House Canyon Road at around 3:45 p.m. when seven of them crashed, according to CHP Sgt. Kevin Prouty.

One officer suffered a broken ankle in the crash and had to be taken to the hospital, Sgt. Prouty confirmed. A second was hospitalized with unspecified minor injuries and a third was evaluated by medics at the scene of the crash but not hospitalized.

The CHP is investigating the crash and has not specified the associated agencies of the officers involved.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At least four motorcycles had to be towed away from the crash, Prouty added. Cal Fire San Diego Captain Thomas Shoots said snow was to blame, at least partially, for the crash.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Ysabel area had received just over 2 inches of rain over three days, according to the National Weather Service.

Dagmar Midcap's Evening Forecast for March 1, 2023

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the officers on the training ride were all CHP officers from outside San Diego County.