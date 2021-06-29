$7 Billion San Diego County Budget Up for Approval

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected on Tuesday to deliberate and officially adopt the proposed $7 billion fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

Supervisors are also scheduled to consider $201 million in additional proposals that have been submitted since the May 6 release of the recommended budget.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is set to begin at 2 p.m. in the board chamber inside the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway.

County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer recently unveiled the proposed $7.03 billion budget, which is 7.3% more than the current fiscal year. The proposed budget calls for spending roughly $2.7 billion for health and human services, $2.2 billion for public safety, $1.5 billion for general government and $600 million for environmental programs.

Along with the traditional county services, other spending recommendations are for programs aimed at reducing homelessness, increasing economic opportunity, environmental protection, governmental transparency and reforming the justice system.

In a series of meetings held in late May and earlier this month, supervisors heard requests from department leaders and hundreds of residents.

Supervisors on Tuesday are also scheduled to hold their regular meeting, starting at 9 a.m. Members of the public can attend and provide comments in person, as COVID-19 safety precautions on physical distancing and health screenings have been lifted, according to the county.

Room capacity limits are back to normal, with both the south and east entrances to the Administration Center open. However, face masks will be required for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who can't attend the meeting may watch it live; information is available here.