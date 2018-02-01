Sixth Graders Raise Money Using Special Skateboard Donations

NBC 7's Danielle Radin shows you a generous donation from a family mourning a loss. They donated 150 skateboards to a local elementary school to raise money. (Published 6 hours ago)

If you walk into one sixth grade classroom at El Camino Creek Elementary School in Carlsbad, you will see quite a sight: 150 skateboards scattered all over the room.



“We’re building a skate bench to be auctioned off to raise money for our school,” said Hudson Pagni, 12.

The skateboards were donated by the family of Justin Betts. The 41-year-old Clairemont man died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Oceanside.

"He had an astronomical amount of skateboards," said Sunni Elmore, Justin's sister. "He just loved skating. Skating was his thing. And he loved to teach young people."

At first, Elmore was going to donate the boards to a local skate shop.

But right after Elmore called, 12-year-old Jace Buckley just happened to call the same shop.

"I made phone calls to see if they were willing to donate any boards to our school fundraiser," said Buckley.

"It was almost like fate that we all came together," added Elmore.

It will take 20 skateboards to complete the skate bench. Then it will be auctioned off at the fundraiser to parents.

That still leaves over 100 boards for teacher Debbie Wright to decide what to do with.

"We'll probably build another bench," said Wright. "I'm going to be seeing if we can donate it to the skate parks. That's what Justin wanted. He wanted kids to be able to skate."

Elmore is now committed to fulfilling Betts' mission to make skating more accessible to everyone. She will be fundraising for skate parks all over the country.

If you would like to donate, click here.