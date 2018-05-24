The family of a man whose death has remained a mystery for nearly two years made a plea for information that could help with the investigation of his killing.

"It's been a horrific nightmare. We're just hoping that somebody will come forward," Victor Vega's mother Laura Doyle said.

Vega, 28, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body on the evening of May 28, 2016, on the corner of Brookhaven Road and Sears Avenue in Skyline.

Despite life-saving efforts by medics, Vega died at the scene.

Family of Man Killed in Skyline Pleads for Justice

Investigators say Vega had been walking along Brookhaven Road when a dark-colored sedan drove up next to him and fired several gunshots.

Vega's wife, Dianne Provencio, told NBC 7 her husband had left a child's party shortly before the shooting. Doyle said they believe someone in their community knows who is responsible for Vega's death.

"Victor deserves justice," Doyle said in October of 2016. "Our family deserves justice."

They told NBC 7 that the shooting may have something to do with the party Vega attended.

"It sucks just waking up every day thinking he's going to be there and he's not there. Its' hard, it's really hard," Provencio said.

Vega's family has put up a $6,000 reward on top of Crime Stoppers' $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call (619)531-2293.