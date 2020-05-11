69-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized After Car Strikes Her in Clairemont

Police are investigating after a 69-year-old woman was hit by a car Sunday night while walking in Clairemont, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was crossing Clairemont Mesa Boulevard from north to south at about 10:30 p.m. when she was struck by a 2000 Dodge Caravan driven by a 19-year-old man, police said. The driver was traveling in the third lane of eastbound traffic when he allegedly struck her with the right side of the car.

Authorities said the woman was taken to an area hospital with a right pelvic fracture and a cut on her head. Police do not believe DUI was a factor in the crash.

It is unclear if the driver was arrested in connection to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash can make anonymous tips by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.