The last of 69 new trees were planted in Balboa Park Wednesday as part of a reforestation project by the city.

Tree Balboa Park is an initiative to plant 500 trees in the area over two years by the Balboa Park Conservancy and the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department.

The conservancy was granted almost $400,000 from Cal Fire in 2017. The initiative then launched that summer.

Officials gathered to celebrate the last 10 trees of the new 69 being planted in the park Wednesday morning.

The new trees are made up of 16 different species, including a rainbow of pink trumpet and jacaranda.

They were planted along 28th Street, between Ash Street and Beech Street.

Urban Corps and other volunteers worked with the conservancy and the city to plant the trees.

Councilmember Chris Ward attended the event, where he said he was shocked by how quickly the trees were planted. He praised the volunteers’ hard work.

Their goal was to give visitors shade, beautify the park, and contribute to the city's Climate Action Plan.