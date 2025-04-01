$689,000 donation helps housing-insecure students at San Diego community college

A free community college in San Diego just got a tool to help some of its most vulnerable students when the Lucky Duck Foundation donated nearly $700,000 to the San Diego College of Continuing Education’s Pathways Program, which strives to make college accessible.

The Lucky Duck Foundation's CEO, Drew Moser, said its donation will help fund the program for another two years.

Studying in college is a challenge only made harder when you’re not sure where you will sleep at night.

“This is my first year back at school in many years,” said student Melissa Mendoza.

Pathways Program coordinator Samantha Stanley said students come into the program with almost nothing and that a lot of them haven’t been in school in 15-20 years.

“Some of our students are living in a congregant shelter,” Stanley said. “And so doing a Zoom class is nearly impossible. You have to have headphones. You have to have a good, quiet place to work.”

The $689,000 donation from the Lucky Duck Foundation gives the Pathways Program the ability to give students supplies like laptops and headphones, bus passes to make it to class and even funds to get a cell phone or pay bills when students feel like they’re up against a wall.

“We help with food and basic need items,” Stanley said. “Some people have asked for warm clothing because they're sleeping in their cars, and blankets”

Clothing is a saving grace for Mendoza, who's still homeless, but it's the goal of program to make sure she lands on her feet.

“I urge older adults to go back to school if you have a dream to do so, because most schools have assistance such as these programs,” Mendoza said.

Last year, Pathways helped more than 200 students, but the more money staff receives, the greater the number of students who benefit.

SDCCE, which has seven campuses spread across San Diego, offers supplies, grant funding and about 200 certificate programs to students, all for free.