68-Year-Old Man Dies in Car Crash Near Liberty Station, Multiple Roads Closed

A 68-year-old man died Saturday morning after colliding with a car near Liberty Station, San Diego Police said.

The 68-year-old man was driving a blue Chevrolet HHR eastbound on 3000 Lytton Street just before 4 a.m. when he entered the intersection on Rosecrans Street and collided with a gray Nissan Altima that was going southbound on Rosecrans Street, SDPD said.

According to police, the 68-year-old man flew through the car windshield and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan Altima, a 27-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Rosecrans St. is closed near Liberty Station following a deadly crash. Avoid Rosecrans St this morning pic.twitter.com/SVEm7adlmU — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) December 4, 2021

SDPD said multiple streets will be closed off for the duration of the investigation.

Northbound Rosecrans closed after Lytton street.

The road between Lytton Street and Barnett

The road between Lytton and Kingsley

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.