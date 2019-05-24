$6.75M in Hash Oil, $2M Worth of Equipment Seized from Lemon Grove Lab

A dangerous hash oil lab discovered by DEA agents in Lemon Grove was the sixth such lab dismantled this month.

The DEA executed a search warrant Thursday at 7648 Lemon Avenue and found finished hash oil worth more than $6.75 million, more than $2 million worth of sophisticated lab equipment, and large quantities of ethanol.

There was enough ethanol in the lab to cause extensive fire damage, the DEA said. Lemon Avenue was shut down for around 6 hours while San Diego County Hazmat removed it.

Two men were arrested, but they have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Hash oil is a THC product extracted from marijuana plants using highly flammable solvents like ethanol or butane.

The DEA said flammable solvent containers and odd chemical smells can be signs of hash oil labs operating nearby. Anyone who thinks they are aware of a lab in their neighborhood can call the DEA at (858) 616-4100.

No other information was available.

