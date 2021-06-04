60-Year-Old Fatally Struck by Car in El Cajon

A 60-year-old man was killed Thursday night after he was struck by a car that may have been traveling without headlights on in El Cajon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. near the area of 1900 E. Main Street, where the man was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk. At the same time, a gray Nissan Altima was traveling east on Main Street from Pepper Drive and struck the man.

El Cajon police said it appears the Nissan was driving without headlights when the crash happened.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene and has been cooperative with investigators, according to authorities. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this point, police said.

The case will be sent to the San Diego County District Attorney to be evaluated for prosecution.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.