6 SDPD Vehicles, Tesla Involved in Crashes During Wild High-Speed Chase Across San Diego

At least six San Diego police vehicles and a bystander's Tesla were involved in crashes in a 15-minute span during a wild high-speed chase with a suspected stolen truck Thursday night, police said.

The chase started after a caller reported he had spotted someone driving his stolen truck on state Route 94 around 7:40 p.m. San Diego police tried to pull over the white vehicle, but the driver took off instead with officers on the ground and in a helicopter in tow, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The woman behind the wheel switched multiple freeways, heading southbound on Interstate 805, then westbound on SR-54 before exiting the freeway at Highland Avenue.

Ultimately, at the 54 and Highland Avenue, the vehicle did intentionally ram three of our police vehicles," Jamsetjee said. "There were no injuries associated with that collision."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver then got back onto the freeway towards southbound I-805.

Near the SR-905 split, the driver crashed into the back of a blue Tesla, causing a chaotic sequence of events.

The crash forced the driver of the stolen vehicle to be ejected onto the roadway, Jamsetjee said. An SDPD officer in tow slammed on the breaks to avoid hitting the woman in the roadway. That caused two other SDPD vehicles to crash into the back of the first. Meanwhile, the stolen truck flipped off the freeway, landing in a ditch.

The driver of the stolen vehicle and a passenger, who was still inside the vehicle as it rolled over, were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Jamsetjee said the woman was losing consciousness and was transported to a trauma center. A man could be seen in the back of a police vehicle with a neck brace.

An officer did complain of pain due to the collision and was going to seek treatment, Jamsetjee said. No other injuries were reported.