6 People Hospitalized in Separate Incidents While Attempting to Enter US From Mexico: Border Patrol

Six people attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico illegally were hospitalized with injuries they received in several different incidents that occurred within an eight-hour time span, according to U.S. Border Patrol (USBP).

Border Patrol agents responded to five separate incidents near the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro Ports of Entry (POE) late Monday and early Tuesday, the agency reported. The responses were reported as followed:

Monday

9:50 p.m. – A 24-year-old man with what was described as “visible injuries” was found by agents near the primary fence west of the Otay Mesa POE;

11:09 p.m. – Several people were found near the secondary fence of the Otay Mesa POE. During processing, a 24-year-old woman reported suffering from a possible ankle and head injury.

Tuesday

4:28 a.m. – A 29-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were spotted near the secondary fence of the Otay Mesa POE. The younger man had arm and elbow injuries while the older man had leg and knee pain;

5:10 a.m. – Agents encountered 19-year-old man two miles west of the Otay Mesa POE. He told authorities he had back pain;

5:20 a.m. – A 21-year-old woman with a broken ankle was seen by agents about half a mile east of the San Ysidro POE.

All of the injured individuals were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their wounds, USBP said. In addition to the several injuries agents responded to, USBP also responded to one death early Tuesday.

At 1:42 a.m., agents were alerted of two lost women in a remote area of the Otay Mesa Mountain Truck Trial. At about 2 a.m., agents found a 21-year-old woman who led them to her sister, who had already died.

The cause of the woman’s death was not immediately clear and the woman was taken to a USBP station for processing after she received medical care.