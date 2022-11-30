6 Navy Sailors Injured in Fire Aboard San USS Abraham Lincoln Off San Diego Coast

A fire aboard a San Diego-based aircraft carrier left six sailors injured, the U.S. Navy confirmed Wednesday.

The fire started Tuesday morning aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The U.S Navy said the crew was able to quickly identify the location of the fire and extinguish it, but not before six sailors suffered minor injuries.

The six sailors were treated aboard the ship. The Navy did not provide any other information on the extent of their injuries.

At the time of the fire, the Lincoln was conducting "routine operations" about 30 miles off the coast somewhere in Southern California, the Navy said.

The Navy did not disclose the location of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

USS Abraham Lincoln and its approximately 5,000 crew members returned to San Diego in August from a seven-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific. The voyage made history as it was commanded by a female officer for the first time -- Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt.

More recently, the aircraft carrier was the host of the Veterans Day basketball game between Gonzaga and Michigan State. The teams faced off on the flight deck of the ship based at Naval Air Station North Island for the 2022 Armed Forces Classic.