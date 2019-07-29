Authorities arrested six men accused of making arrangements over the internet to trade money for sex, the department announced.

Escondido Police, the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force and the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force arrested the men, aged 22 to 63, as part of an online prostitution operation.

Todd Calesa, 37, of Escondido, Salvador Vera-Romero, 63, of Valley Center, Felipe Ronquillo, 39, of Vista, Cibu Panicker, 38, of Fallbrook, Alexis Olozagaste, 22, of Vista and Yama Rostami, 39, of San Diego, were arrested on Thursday.

Five of the men were arrested after they made arrangements over the internet to trade money for sex acts, police said. When they went to the agreed location, authorities said, they were arrested by law enforcement officers.

The sixth man attempted to recruit an online decoy to become a prostitute. When he went to the agreed location, authorities arrested him.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or suspect someone who is, please get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Resource Center toll free, 24/7 Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text HELP to 233733 (BEFREE). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.