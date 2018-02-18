6 Hurt in Multi-Car Crash on Scripps Ranch Roadway - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Biathlon, Speed Skating, Freestyle Skiing
OLY-SD

6 Hurt in Multi-Car Crash on Scripps Ranch Roadway

By Christina Bravo

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99826
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Reasons La Jolla UTC Has the Best Dining Options for Employees
    NBC 7

    Six people were hurt, four with life-threatening injuries, in a crash involving multiple cars in Scripps Ranch Sunday. 

    The crash occurred near the intersection of Pomerado and Willow Creek roads, outside Thurgood Marshall Middle School, at about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). 

    At least four people suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, SDPD Sgt. Carl Pira said. A total of six people were transported to area hospitals. 

    The crash left a 90-year-old woman trapped inside her vehicle and firefighters had to pull her from the car, SDPD said. 

    Officers remained on scene just before 3:00 p.m. investigating the crash. The roadway leading into Alliant University campus and Thurgood Marshall Middle School was expected to be closed for three to four hours. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices