6 Hurt in Multi-Car Crash on Scripps Ranch Roadway

Six people were hurt, four with life-threatening injuries, in a crash involving multiple cars in Scripps Ranch Sunday.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Pomerado and Willow Creek roads, outside Thurgood Marshall Middle School, at about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

At least four people suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, SDPD Sgt. Carl Pira said. A total of six people were transported to area hospitals.



The crash left a 90-year-old woman trapped inside her vehicle and firefighters had to pull her from the car, SDPD said.

Officers remained on scene just before 3:00 p.m. investigating the crash. The roadway leading into Alliant University campus and Thurgood Marshall Middle School was expected to be closed for three to four hours.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.