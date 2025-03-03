5th San Diego County teen dies from flu this season

Another teenager has died from the flu this year, bringing the total of deaths among those under 18 to five, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed Monday.

The 16-year-old girl did not have underlying medical conditions and had not received her flu vaccine, the HHSA said.

The other teens who died were also unvaccinated and around the same age. All had contracted Influenza A and two had underlying health conditions. They were:

A 15-year-old boy from San Diego County's north inland region died on Dec. 31

A 17-year-old girl from San Diego County's north inland region died on Jan. 5

A 14-year-old girl from the southern region of San Diego County died on Jan. 22

The death of a 16-year-old boy from the north coastal region with underlying health conditions was confirmed on Feb. 14

Less than 22% of adolescents from 5-17 years old have been vaccinated against the flu this year, according to the HHSA's latest respiratory virus report, which reported data collected through Feb. 22.

San Diego County has seen 150 deaths so far this season, which surpasses the 60 deaths seen in the 2023-24 flu season and the 44 deaths reported in the 2022-23 season, county data said. As is typical, most deaths this year have occurred among people 65 and older.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies this year's flu season as one of "high severity" based on characteristics of circulating viruses, the timing of the season, how well flu vaccine is working to protect against illness, and how many people got vaccinated. The last season of high severity occurred in 2018-19 when 52,000 people died of the flu.

So far this season, there have been 21,000 deaths from the flu nationwide. Of those, 98 have been recorded among children under 17, with 12 new cases in the last week alone, the CDC's latest data shows.

Overall, flu activity remains elevated nationally but has decreased for two consecutive weeks, the CDC said.

Where can I get the flu vaccine in San Diego County?

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The COVID-19 vaccine does not work against the flu or vice versa.

It's not too late to get a flu shot, experts say. The U.S. flu season typically goes through the spring/

Health officials said even if you've already gotten sick with the flu this season, there is still a chance you can pick up another strain. They urge everyone 6 months and up to get vaccinated.

County officials reminded the public the flu vaccine is available at doctors' offices and pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance. People with no insurance can get vaccinated at one of the county's six public health centers or a local community clinic. Call 211 for more information.

What is the flu?

Flu is a common, highly-contagious respiratory illness that can create a week's worth of miserable symptoms, ranging from fever and chills to coughing and sore throat irritation to runny noses and body aches. It transmits easily from person to person.

In the U.S., flu activity tends to peak between December and February. However, this year’s flu season started much later than usual, ramping up in December and taking off after the holidays.

Cases of influenza are especially serious for at-risk individuals, such as immunocompromised, elderly, young, pregnant or those who have health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Health officials advise frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, masking indoors and staying home when sick to help prevent the spread.

What if I am sick with the flu?

In most cases, people will recover from flu on their own without treatment within about a week.

Rest, hydration and over-the-counter fever or pain medication can help. Antiviral drugs, such as Tamiflu, can help treat or prevent illness and are especially important for high-risk groups, per the CDC.

City News Service and TODAY contributed to this report.