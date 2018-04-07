57-Year-Old Killed in Head-on Escondido Crash

Traffic was backed up for hours after the crash just before midnight Friday. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

A 57-year-old man was killed when he collided head-on with another car on Valley Parkway north on Beven Drive late Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

The man, who was driving a Toyota Tacoma, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 36-year-old driver of a Honda Accord was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either car and no one else involved in the crash.

The Honda accord is believed to have been driving west on Valley Parkway while the Toyota was driving east. The cause of the collision is still under investigation. It’s not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Escondido police.








