56-Year-Old's Death in Nevada Possibly Related to Ridgecrest Earthquake, Authorities Say

The death of a 56-year-old man found dead beneath vehicle in Nevada is being investigated as a possibly related to the Ridgecrest earthquakes, officials in Nevada said.

"The vehicle that the man was pinned under had been jacked up safely and based on the positioning of the body and tools found at the scene, the male appeared to be working on the vehicle at the time of his death," Sgt. Adam Tippetts of the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.

Based on timing and circumstances of the death, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said its investigation determined that the death may have been caused by the vehicle falling off the jacks during the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Ridgecrest on July 4-- the "foreshock."

The man was last seen alive at a local gas station on July 3 in Pahrump, Nevada, the Ny County Sheriff's Office said.

The identity of the dead man was not immediately released.