54-Year-Old Woman Killed In Collision With Car In La Mesa

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the collision, La Mesa police said

By City News Service

police car siren
Shutterstock

A 54-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday in La Mesa.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the 4700 block of Harbinson Avenue at 3:35 p.m., a few minutes after receiving multiple 911 calls, La Mesa Police Department Lt. Greg Runge said.

Police officers and firefighters rendered aid to the injured pedestrian but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Runge said.

Runge said the driver of the 2016 Subaru SRX was a 27-year-old woman who had a passenger with her. The woman was driving eastbound on Harbinson Avenue at the time of the collision.

Neither the SRX driver nor passenger were injured, Runge said.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the collision, Runge said.

Harbinson Avenue was closed in both directions between Colony and Bonita roads following the collision.

Runge said the identification of all parties involved was being withheld pending further investigation by La Mesa police with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with further information on the collision is urged to call La Mesa police at (619) 667-1400.

