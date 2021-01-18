impeachment

50th District Voters React to Rep. Issa's ‘No' Vote on Impeachment

San Diego Congressman Darrell Issa (R - 50) voted not to impeach President Trump for any role he may have had in the Capitol insurrection, NBC 7's Political Reporter Priya Sridhar visited his district to find out how voters felt.

By Priya Sridhar

Darrell-Issa-0128
NBC 7 San Diego

Ten House Republicans broke rank and voted to impeach President Donald Trump following the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Representative Darrell Issa (R- 50) was not one of them.

"What’s being debated is whether with 167 hours left until he leaves office, is he a clear and present danger and he clearly isn’t," Rep. Issa said from the House floor shortly before the vote.

The 50th District has been a historically deep-red district for decades, but in recent years it is slowly becoming more moderate. Voters there, like the rest of the country, are split about whether or not they support impeaching President Trump.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: UC San Diego Health Starts Vaccinating Patients 65 and Older

Martin Luther King 1 hour ago

What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego

"I think that if Trump was impeached again or tried to be, I think the country would be a lot more divided," said Kristen Lyons, a voter in the 50th District.

"I don't know, if he doesn't go to jail over this I will have lost hope in our system, and this is crazy, crazy," said Jake Kelley, another voter in the 50th.

House Democrats say they plan to use Republicans' votes on impeachment as an opportunity to challenge them in heavily contested districts in the 2022 election cycle.

"I think those Republicans who are in competitive seats who went along for the ride on this Trump lie that the election was stolen, that incited this violence, who objected to the Electoral College results and overturn the will of the people, that's who they voted for," U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said. "I think they should have to explain that vote. You bet. It is a disgraceful vote and they are participants in spreading this incendiary information that has caused so much damage."

Now the vote to convict President Trump will be left up to the Senate. Assuming all Democrats vote to impeach, 17 Republican Senators would have to vote with them for a conviction. If convicted, President Trump could be barred from ever holding federal office again.

This article tagged under:

impeachmentCapitol Riotrep. darrell issa
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us