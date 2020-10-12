50th Dist Candidates Campa-Najjar, Issa to Meet for Debate on NBC 7

The 50th Congressional District representing much of San Diego's East County and north into Temecula is up for grabs after its former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter pleaded guilty to campaign fraud.

Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican Darrell Issa hope to take the seat this November. Issa is a former congressman who represented North San Diego County's Dist. 49 and Najjar is a businessman and former Labor Department who aims to flip the long-time red district.

To prove their political prowess, the candidates have agreed to face off in a debate to air at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 on NBC 7.

NBC 7 anchor Mark Mullen and political reporters Danny Freeman and Priya Sridhar are moderating the event.

If you can't catch the debate on Saturday, the entire event will be available to stream via NBC 7's Roku and Apple TV apps. You can download the app by searching "NBC 7 San Diego" on Roku or Apple TV.