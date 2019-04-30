Parolee At Large Refusing to Come Out of Home in Sherman Heights - NBC 7 San Diego
Parolee At Large Refusing to Come Out of Home in Sherman Heights

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    San Diego police have surrounded a home in Sherman Heights where a parolee at large is refusing to surrender.

    SkyRanger 7 spotted several SDPD patrol cars parked outside of the home on the 1900 block of Imperial Avenue. Officers were taking cover behind their cars with their rifles aimed toward the home.

    A Sig Alert was issued from Imperial Avenue in the area for an unknown duration.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

